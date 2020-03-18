Coronavirus News: Nassau County officials offer tips for anxiety, mental health

Mental health experts say they have seen an increase in people asking for help dealing with the crisis.
Nassau County officials said Wednesday they are noticing more people dealing with anxiety.
They also said they are seeing those with pre-existing mental health conditions and addiction sooner than they thought.
"While we're dealing with the physical health issues I am particularly concerned right now with our residents' mental health," said County Executive Laura Curran. "We're here to assure you that help is here, help is available."
"Those who are struggling with alcoholism, those who are struggling with substance abuse disorders go on Facebook and see memes about how much wine it will take to get through the quarantine and at the same time they're struggling to not look for new ways to cope with the huge amount of stress that they're dealing with," said President of Family and Children's Association Dr. Jeff Reynolds.
Some advice for anxiety and stress includes try to set a schedule or routine, talk to each other, check in on each other, perform acts of kindness and exercise.
Anyone in need of assistance can call 516-277-8255 (TALK).
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know