Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on California camping trip

A message in a bottle helped rescue a family stranded during a camping trip in central California.

When Curtis Whitson led his family to a gorge in June, the 44-year-old expected a rope would be there to let them down. But there was no rope.

Whitson, his girlfriend and 13-year-old son had no cell phone service and were trapped above a 40-foot waterfall.

In that act of desperation and perhaps inspiration, the family made an "S.O.S" sign out of rocks and Whitson scratched out the word 'Help' on his water bottle.

On a receipt inside, he wrote: "We are stuck at the waterfall - get help please."

That message in a bottle found its way to hikers downstream. They alerted authorities who launched a chopper.

The helicopter found the trio sleeping next to the "S.O.S." sign.

The family said it hadn't seen a single person during their three-day trip so they were shocked when saw the California Highway Patrol chopper just hours after tossing the plastic bottle over the waterfall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 at WTC site
18th Anniversary of 9/11: Schedule of Events
Bill Ritter reflects on the 18th anniversary of 9/11
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Photos: The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
Show More
MTA rolls out new fleet of LIRR cars
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
Man pointed gun at baby during Queens robbery
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
More TOP STORIES News