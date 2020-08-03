Metal subway debris basket falls in Brooklyn, injuring 1 person

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was injured when a metal subway basket, meant to catch debris from falling, fell in Brooklyn.
The terrifying incident happened near the Alabama Avenue J train station.
Now, people want to know what's stopping this from happening again?
The wire metal basket came crashing down Sunday shortly before noon.
The baskets were installed to catch debris, not turn into it, after a series of dramatic crashes.
In the past, beams hurtled down to the ground, crashing into cars in one instance.
The MTA says crews were doing maintenance work on the J and Z lines at the time of the incident.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital and listed as stable.
MTA Spokesman Aaron Donovan released a statement saying,
"This is unacceptable and we are concerned for the person who may have been struck. We are investigating this isolated incident and undertaking a thorough review of procedures to ensure it never happens again."
