Woman says meth shards in purse are 'healing crystals': Police

Woman claims shards of meth in purse were 'healing crystals': PD

DICKINSON, Texas -- Police say a woman tried to tell them the shards of meth in her purse were really "healing crystals."

Friendswood police said they stopped Cactus Calderas after she failed to signal a lane change.

Officers said she looked nervous, but gave police permission to search her vehicle.

Police said they found the meth in her purse, along with butane lighters and a small pipe.

Calderas is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
