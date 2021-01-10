Man takes victim's wallet after selling him MetroCard swipe at Bronx subway station

Authorities say the suspect sold the swipe at the Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road subway stop on Thursday afternoon.
A 29-year-old man was trying to buy a MetroCard but the ticketing machines weren't working.
That is when the suspect approached him and offered to sell him a swipe for $2 and the victim agreed.
After the victim passed through the turnstiles, the suspect grabbed his wallet from his pocket and ran off.
The victim's wallet contained a credit card and approximately $280.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
