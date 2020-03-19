Coronavirus Update: Metropolitan Museum of Art predicts COVID-19 losses of $100M

The Met says it expects to be closed until July.
The iconic museum first shut its doors last week.
The Met believes when it reopens, it will have to be with reduced programming that anticipates lower attendance.
