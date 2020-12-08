coronavirus new york city

COVID NYC News: Shuttered Metropolitan Opera locks out stagehands

COVID-19 News and Information
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK CITY -- The shuttered Metropolitan Opera locked out its stagehands in Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees at midnight on Monday because it has been unable to negotiate wage cuts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb said the company proposed 30% cuts, of which half would be restored when box office and core donations reach pre-pandemic benchmarks, as part of a five-year contract to replace the deal that expired July 31. Gelb estimated the Met has lost $154 million in revenue due to the pandemic.

The Met stopped performances March 12 because of the pandemic and ended pay for Local One about two weeks later. Gelb said medical benefits continued for most Local One union members through the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement and that the union had been providing them since. There has been no progress in seven negotiating sessions, Gelb said.

RELATED: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Metropolitan Opera announced Wednesday that is is canceling the entire 2020-21 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



After at first hoping to resume performances on Dec. 31, the company canceled its entire 2020-21 season in September. Gelb said construction needs to start soon on the five new productions for the 2021-22 season, which are to start technical rehearsals in August.

"It takes months to build sets. With a lockout, it enables us to consider the possibilities of other options," he said. "There are other construction shops in this country and around the world that are not union."

The Met says fulltime stagehands earned an average of $260,000 in 2019, including benefits. As part of an agreement with Local One, it would restore pay of up to $1,500 weekly to furloughed employees.

MORE NEWS: Unidentified illness in India sickens hundreds
EMBED More News Videos

Patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.



Gelb hopes to reopen contracts with Local 802 of American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, and the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus. The deals with those unions expire next summer and the Met has had preliminary meetings with 802. Gelb said the guild has not committed to early talks.

"Peter and the Met are using the pandemic as leverage to try to achieve some concessions that they would not otherwise achieve in normal settings," Local One president James J. Claffey Jr. said. "We're willing to help during a pandemic period to try to assist, as we're assisting other employers, but the demand for an indefinite period of time and a major demands in perpetuity of not even having wages and conditions restored is unacceptable. We have 350 crew members, and there's not a single person that's willing to bargain along the lines that the Met's proposed."

AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer, said in a statement that the Met and Gelb "are taking advantage of the COVID pandemic to harm and demean these highly-skilled and valuable workers while weakening the cultural treasure that is the Met. The path forward to the Met's revival should not be at the expense of the very workers who quite literally make the organization function behind the scenes."

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
COVID Live Updates: CA copes with lockdowns, FDA considers Pfizer vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
Brooklyn barbershop worker shot in attempted robbery
World's largest menorah goes up in Manhattan
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
Show More
Findings of investigation into Fort Hood to be released today
Study finds safest way to drive without spreading COVID-19
AccuWeather Forecast: Blustery blend
How the Electoral College works & what comes next after election
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
More TOP STORIES News