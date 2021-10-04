Mets manager Luis Rojas will not return for 2022 season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11075429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the moment two bystanders carried a 97-year-old woman out of her burning home on a chair.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Mets are letting go manager Luis Rojas following a disappointing season that saw the team finish in third place in their division.The team made the announcement on Monday, saying the club will not pick up Rojas' option for the 2022 season.In addition, the team says decisions regarding the remaining coaching staff will be made over the next several days.The club says they have offered Rojas the opportunity to remain in the organization in a yet to be determined role."The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager," President Sandy Alderson said. "He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time."Rojas also released a statement in response to the decision."I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles," said Rojas. "In each and every position I held, striving for excellence was our daily mission. I will always hold the relationships and friendships, developed over the years, dear to my heart, and am forever grateful to have been able to wear the Mets uniform for so long. We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn't reach our goals this season."----------