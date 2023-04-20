Mets pitcher Max Scherzer suspended 10 games, will appeal, source says

NEW YORK -- New York Mets' pitcher Max Scherzer has been suspended 10 games and given an undisclosed fine for violation of the Major League Baseball's rule on foreign substances, the league announced on Thursday.

He will appeal, a source told ESPN. The New York Post was first to report the appeal.

Scherzer was ejected in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 5-3 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers after umpires repeatedly checked the ace pitcher's hand and glove for a sticky substance.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said after the game that Scherzer was ejected for having rosin on his glove.

Plate umpire Dan Bellino said that the stickiness on Scherzer's hand during the fourth-inning inspection was "much worse than it was even in the initial inspection" earlier in the game.

Scherzer yelled "It's rosin!" at the umpires before his ejection. He reluctantly went to the dugout.

Scherzer told reporters after the game that he had washed his hands and changed gloves, knowing he would be checked again by umpires before pitching the fourth inning. He also said that he had rosin in his glove, but he insisted that there was no intent to cheat.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.