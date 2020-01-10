volcano

Popocatepetl Volcano erupts, sending ash plume into Mexico sky

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination issued a yellow alert for the area around San Nicolás de los Ranchos after there were reports of exhalations, tremors, and explosions at the Popocatepetl Volcano Thursday morning.

A video posted to Twitter by Webcams de México shows an explosion of ash, luminous debris, and smoke, just after 6.30 a.m.

The blast early sent a column of ash two miles into the sky near the nation's capital and authorities urged people to stay away from the base of the volcano.

Mexico's civil defense office said ash fell on four towns near the crater following the outburst.

The 17,797-foot volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
volcanomexicou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
US-born 2 teens killed in NZ volcanic eruption
Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts anew, spewing fiery lava
Satellite view of Papua New Guinea volcano erupting
Video: Volcano erupts spewing gas, ash into the air
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alarming details about subway door opening incidents
Video shows violent, random attack on Bronx worker
Man being questioned in beating death of 92-year-old woman
AccuWeather: Milder days ahead
Bodycam videos show police shooting machete-wielding man
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data
Show More
12 families lose their homes in 3-alarm fire in the Bronx
Man accused of slashing girlfriend while she sat with sick child
First-ever Harry Potter flagship store opening in NYC
Jennifer Dulos murder: Husband freed after posting $6M bond
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
More TOP STORIES News