Soccer game kept woman away from Florida condo building that collapsed

Patricia Avilez says she keeps an eye on her brother-in-law's condo when he's away.
By Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Soccer game kept woman away from condo wing that collapsed

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life.

Avilez's brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.

When the brother-in-law isn't there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.

"Last night I was thinking, "Let me go over there to sleep over night," she said. "I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home."

MORE: Little fingers, screams lead dog walker to find boy trapped in Florida condo collapse rubble
EMBED More News Videos

Nicholas Balboa heard someone scream, so he followed the sound. It turned out to be a boy, trapped in the rubble from the Florida condo collapse.



She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.

"And then I came here and it's gone," she said. "Everything is disaster."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacollapsesoccersurvivor story
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Judge to sentence Derek Chauvin for George Floyd's murder
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
WATCH LIVE: President Biden commemorates LGBTQ+ Pride Month
New Jersey family recounts surviving Florida condo collapse
5 people shot, including 3 teens, outside party in Bronx
Arrest made in shooting that sent kids diving for cover
George Floyd statue vandalism sparks outrage before Chavin sentencing
Show More
AccuWeather: More clouds, humidity
NYC Pride: Everything you need to know
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 Americans missed 2nd vaccine dose
Researchers may have answer to treat COVID 'brain fog'
More TOP STORIES News