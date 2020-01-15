Michael Avenatti taken into custody by IRS agents on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release

Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was taken into custody by IRS agents Tuesday on allegations of violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Avenatti has been facing criminal investigations in New York and California on a variety of issues, including alleged extortion of Nike in New York, wire fraud of a client and tax fraud in California.

The State Bar of California last year began the process to disbar him from law practice in the state.

On Tuesday, Avenatti was appearing for a disciplinary hearing involving the California State Bar.

During a break in the proceedings, IRS agents took him into custody, sources tell ABC News.

Avenatti first came to public attention as the attorney for Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump related an alleged nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair. Last year Daniels replaced Avenatti with a different attorney.

Avenatti is expected to appear in federal court in Santa Ana Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Long Island
Teens injured by firework on street corner in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Police look for suspect after Uber driver attacked with hammer
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Warren, Sanders quarrel over how long ago 30 years was
Conn. man accused of killing hotel worker in Anguilla sues resort
Show More
Woman attacked by man wearing mask on subway platform
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Man who murdered 92-year-old woman in country illegally: Officials
VIDEO: School bus driver stops inches from speeding train
More TOP STORIES News