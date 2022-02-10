Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg nominated for Pentagon post

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been tapped to lead the Defense Innovation Board.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the nomination Wednesday.

He praised the billionaire's vast experience in technology, innovation, business and government.

The Defense Innovation Board was created in 2016 as an independent panel to advise senior Pentagon leaders on such issues as people, culture and technology.

In a statement, Bloomberg said he would be honored to work with the Defense Department to help protect Americans and allies around the world.



The nomination comes amid criticism of the Defense Department's handling of sexual harassment and sexual assault cases in the military.

The DOD says it is implementing new strategies to deal with those issues.

