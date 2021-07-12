Dad charged in NJ fire that killed 9-month-old daughter, her grandparents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10875193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 9-month-old baby girl and her grandmother were killed during a house fire in New Jersey Friday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10878830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A house fire that killed a 9-month old girl and her grandparents last week was intentionally set by the child's father, authorities said Monday.Michael Sanders, 23, of Trenton, is charged with three counts each of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated arson and and one count of causing widespread injury or damage.He was taken into custody early Monday at a hotel in Plainsboro.The counts stem from a fire in a duplex in Hamilton Township that broke out around 3:40 a.m. Friday.The flames quickly engulfed both sides of the two and a-half story wood frame home, causing a partial roof collapse.The infant, Malani Sanders, and her grandmother, 42-year-old Tiffany Abrams-Jones, were pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 50-year-old Prince Jones, died Sunday from injuries he suffered in the fire.Two other people who lived in the home - including the infant's mother - were critically injured in the blaze.Sanders was recorded on security camera footage buying flammable liquid and walking toward the home minutes before the fire occurred, prosecutors said.Earlier Friday, Sanders had texted the baby's mother and told her to get their daughter out of the house, they said.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406.----------