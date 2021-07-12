Dad charged in NJ fire that killed 9-month-old daughter, her grandparents

A witness told police the baby's mother received a text from Michael Sanders telling her to get the child out of the house.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in fire that killed 9-month-old, child's grandparents

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A house fire that killed a 9-month old girl and her grandparents last week was intentionally set by the child's father, authorities said Monday.

Michael Sanders, 23, of Trenton, is charged with three counts each of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated arson and and one count of causing widespread injury or damage.

He was taken into custody early Monday at a hotel in Plainsboro.

RELATED: Grandmother, 9-month-old granddaughter killed in Hamilton Township fire
EMBED More News Videos

A 9-month-old baby girl and her grandmother were killed during a house fire in New Jersey Friday morning.


The counts stem from a fire in a duplex in Hamilton Township that broke out around 3:40 a.m. Friday.

The flames quickly engulfed both sides of the two and a-half story wood frame home, causing a partial roof collapse.

The infant, Malani Sanders, and her grandmother, 42-year-old Tiffany Abrams-Jones, were pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 50-year-old Prince Jones, died Sunday from injuries he suffered in the fire.

Two other people who lived in the home - including the infant's mother - were critically injured in the blaze.

Sanders was recorded on security camera footage buying flammable liquid and walking toward the home minutes before the fire occurred, prosecutors said.

Earlier Friday, Sanders had texted the baby's mother and told her to get their daughter out of the house, they said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406.

ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercer countysouth jerseyarrestassaultfirearson
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings as storms pop-up
Here's how the MTA says it's preparing for Monday's storms
Following these tips could save your life during a storm
Share weather photos and videos here
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge
TWA Flight 800 wreckage to be scanned, scrapped
Show More
Dozens of candles eyed in NYC fire that killed 9-year-old boy
Dad faces extradition in kidnapping, charges pending in mom's murder
NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
Megalodon shark teeth found in Florida, South Carolina after Elsa
28-year-old charged with murder after deadly Bronx fire
More TOP STORIES News