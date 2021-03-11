michelle obama

Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement

WASHINGTON -- Michelle Obama is knitting and thinking about retiring from public life.

The former first lady says in a new People magazine interview that she picked up knitting needles to pass time during the coronavirus pandemic. And now she's hooked.

"Knitting is a forever proposition," she said. "You don't master knitting, because once you make a scarf, there's the blanket. And once you do the blanket, you've got to do the hat, the socks."

She's working on her first crewneck sweater for her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"I'm figuring out how to make sleeves and a collar," she said. "I could go on about knitting!"

The former first lady also talks about how the pandemic helped her and her husband reclaim "stolen moments" with Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, who both returned home from college to quarantine with their parents at the family homes in Washington and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Mrs. Obama also discusses what she says is the "low-grade depression" she experienced during the pandemic lockdowns and after George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police last May, along with her shift away from high-impact exercise and what she wants out of retirement.

The woman whose buffed biceps and exercise workouts went viral during her time as first lady said she taught herself to be a better lap swimmer during quarantine "because I'm finding in my old age that the high-impact stuff I used to do doesn't work." Michelle Obama is 57.

Now that Malia and Sasha are independent, young adults, Mrs. Obama said she enjoys that their conversations have become more "peer-oriented than they are mother-to-daughter."

"I've been telling my daughters I'm moving towards retirement right now," she said, adding that she's choosing her projects and chasing summer. Her new Netflix children's food show, "Waffles + Mochi," premieres Tuesday, and the Obama Presidential Center is under construction in Chicago.

"Barack and I never want to experience winter again," Mrs. Obama said. "We're building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other, and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he's got nothing else to do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.michelle obamaretirementhobbiescovid 19 pandemicobama family
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MICHELLE OBAMA
Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
'Nailed it:' 4-year-olds recreated Obama Inauguration outfits
Michelle Obama speaks to 'GMA' in first post-inauguration interview
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
WABC-TV to host 3 mayoral debates ahead of NYC election
Teen stabbed multiple times in random attack
New York to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travel
Mayor de Blasio says Cuomo 'just can't serve as governor anymore'
Show More
Schumer announces 'Vaccine Supercharge' for NYC
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
NJ city donates clothing to 72 residents displaced by house fires
COVID Vaccine Updates: Moderna testing boosters against variants
Man wearing bright orange hat tried to rape woman, NYPD says
More TOP STORIES News