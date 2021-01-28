coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Vaccination sites reopening in NYC as more doses arrive

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Over a dozen vaccination sites are reopening in New York City today after receiving more doses.

As those sites closed last week, 23,000 appointments were canceled.

They have now been rescheduled.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Meantime in Upper Manhattan, the Fort Washington Armory now will only book appointments for New York City residents.

Right now the infection rate in this zip code is 8.49 percent.

The armory first opened as vaccination site with the intention of serving the hard-hit minority community.

So there was outrage when it turned out that most of the people getting vaccines here were not from this neighborhood, some even crossing state lines to get their shots.

The owners of New York City's struggling restaurants are anxiously anticipating an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on when they might be able to reopen.



Requirements have now changed.

Those getting vaccinations at the armory must now prove they live in New York City.

And 60 percent of the appointments will go specifically to people who live in Washington Heights, Inwood, North and Central Harlem and the South Bronx.

"The whole idea of a successful vaccination effort must be community-based," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "It can't be that we're just having central sites that folks who might be more privileged are focusing on. It has to be deep into communities, neighborhood sites, trusted local providers."

The Fort Washington Armory now has a dedicated outreach team that includes Spanish speakers to make sure they are reaching people who live in the neighborhood.

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



