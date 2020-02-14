Man caught on camera using ax to break into military museum in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut -- Police have arrested a man they say used an ax to break into a Connecticut military museum.

Middletown police announced Thursday that Isaiah Nemecek, 22, faces third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and other charges in connection with a break-in Tuesday night at the Greater Middletown Military Museum.

Surveillance video posted on Facebook shows a hooded and masked person swinging the ax several times at a rear door lock mechanism to break into the museum.

Museum officials said the suspect took a replica .45 caliber automatic pistol from a Vietnam War display. Police say an item from the museum was recovered.

Nemecek, a Middletown resident, was also connected to another burglary at a home the same night as the museum break-in.

He was held on $100,000 bond. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

