Search for attacker who randomly pushed woman, punched man in Midtown

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man behind a random and violent attack on two people in Manhattan Tuesday night.Authorities say the man pushed a woman to the ground on Sixth Avenue around 8:20 p.m., and when a 67-year-old passerby stopped to help the woman, the suspect punched him in the face.The male victim sustained a cut under his left eye and a scrape on his left elbow but refused medical attention at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------