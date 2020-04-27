Attacker hits deli worker with hard object in Midtown

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a violent and seemingly random attack on a deli worker in Midtown Manhattan.Video shows the attacker swing a hard object at the back of the victim's head.It happened on April 2 at 6 a.m., as the 25-year-old man was opening the deli on 8th Avenue.The victim suffered a cut to the back of his head. He was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------