4 injured in basement fire near Bryant Park in New York City

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. at a 14-story commercial building on West 45th Street.
More than 80 FDNY firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control just after 10:30 a.m.
Of the four injured civilians, one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the others were treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Few other details were released.
