Man beaten, stabbed, and robbed by group in Midtown Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed several times after group attacks him in Midtown melee

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the many suspects behind a brutal attack and stabbing in Midtown Manhattan.

Investigators say the melee began when the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with three people on Saturday, April 30 at 3:15 a.m. on 8th Avenue near 45th Street.

That's when another group joined in and started punching and kicking the victim.

Someone threw a garbage can and the victim was stabbed three times in his shoulder and back.

His sunglasses and phone were stolen.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.



The group fled eastbound on 44th Street towards 7th Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

