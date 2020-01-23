MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a dispute between two men in Midtown Manhattan that resulted in a stabbing.
Authorities say they received a report around 1 p.m. of a man stabbed at 41st Street and Eighth Avenue.
According to officials, two men were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.
Police say the victim suffered a cut to the head, but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
He was taken to a hospital in the area.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s. He was last seen fleeing northbound on a motor bike.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Fight between 2 men leaves 1 man stabbed on Manhattan street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News