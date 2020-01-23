Police: Fight between 2 men leaves 1 man stabbed on Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a dispute between two men in Midtown Manhattan that resulted in a stabbing.

Authorities say they received a report around 1 p.m. of a man stabbed at 41st Street and Eighth Avenue.

According to officials, two men were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

Police say the victim suffered a cut to the head, but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

He was taken to a hospital in the area.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s. He was last seen fleeing northbound on a motor bike.

