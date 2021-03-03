New York high school football player dies after 1st day of practice

Miguel Lugo, 17, a varsity football player at Wallkill High School in Ulster County, suffered a medical emergency following practice Monday, the Wallkill Central School District said in a statement.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Heartbreak and tragedy facing our community with the passing of senior Miguel Lugo. Deepest condolences to Miguel’s family. His kindness and compassion for others were always on display, and his charming smile will forever be missed in our halls. #wallkillathletics pic.twitter.com/Hf855D0bdo— Wallkill Athletics (@WSHS_Panthers) March 2, 2021
No cause of death has been determined.
A GoFundMe page seeking help with funeral expenses had raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday, exceeding the goal of $10,000.
"My 17 year old nephew, Miguel Antonio Lugo, tragically passed suddenly on Monday evening at football practice,'' the teen's aunt, Angela Morales, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He was a vibrant and healthy boy who lit up any room that he walked in. Now his family is left here to wonder why. Why Miguel. He had a heart of gold and anyone who knew him loved him dearly."
The Wallkill district said school counselors would be available for the community.
Under COVID-19 protocols, Monday was the first day athletes could practice for "Fall II" sports including football.
