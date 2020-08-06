Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of planned meeting with President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsohiocoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require people arriving from US to take coronavirus tests
Woman records man who assaulted her on subway
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
NY eviction moratorium extended 30 days amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
Power problems persist across NJ after Isaias wreaks havoc
140,000 remain without power on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News