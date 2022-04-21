mike tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man onboard plane at San Francisco airport

A video from TMZ Sports appears to show former champion boxer Mike Tyson punching another passenger on a plane
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO -- A video obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson repeatedly punching another passenger onboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident escalated after a passenger took a selfie with Tyson.

Tyson reportedly took the picture with a man sitting behind him, but that man's friend apparently annoyed Tyson by continuing to talk to him.

Sources close to Tyson told TMZ Sports that the man was "extremely intoxicated" and that Tyson reportedly told him to 'chill' before the incident turned violent.

On Thursday a Tyson representative said that the passenger threw a water bottle at Tyson while he was in his seat and that's what provoked the boxer.



Minutes after the confrontation, Tyson walked off the plane,

According to TMZ Sports the man he punched was bloodied and received medical treatment before going to the police.

Tyson was spotted earlier in the day at San Francisco's 4/20 event in Golden Gate Park promoting the products from his cannabis company.

The boxer was scheduled to speak at a cannabis conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday.

TMZ Sports, reports that Tyson is headed there and will tell his side of the story Thursday evening at an event at the conference.

