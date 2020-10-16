Community & Events

Activists commemorate Million Man March 25 years later in NYC amid year of unrest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A march was held across the Brooklyn Bridge on Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Million Man March.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Man Up! Inc. Executive Director A.T. Mitchell led the march across the bridge to Foley Square to highlight the ways men of color are getting involved in their communities.

The march comes amid a challenging year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact communities of color while the nation grapples with a legacy of racial injustice and high-profile police killings.

Despite the pouring rain, the weather did not dampen the spirit of the event.

"The men of this great city that live in those neighborhoods that are really doing a lot are just very sick and tired of being sick and tired and as serious as anyone could ever imagine, you can't get more serious then these groups of men from all walks of life and all religions and all backgrounds that came out to celebrate the 25th anniversary, and event organizer said.

The Million Man March took place in Washington, D.C. in 1995.

Organizers of Friday's march said in the next 25 years, they hope for recognition that all people are treated fairly under the law and are able to flourish in life.

