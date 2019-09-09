Milltown building's roof partially collapses on Main Street

By Eyewitness News
MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The roof of a Milltown, New Jersey building partially collapsed, forcing the closure of a portion of Main Street.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The structure, which houses offices and apartments upstairs, was evacuated.

Several other buildings on the street were also evacuated as a precaution.

A portion of Main Street remained closed for the emergency response.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
milltowncollapseroof collapse
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen boy stabbed in neck on UWS subway station platform
Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Brooklyn
Car smashes into side of Jersey City building
Police: Man dressed up as Elmo gropes teen in Times Square
4 missing after Georgia cargo ship capsizes
Concern over pets being allowed on open-door helicopter flights
2 men caught on camera breaking into Mount Sinai home
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds to start the week
Trial to begin for 3 people in deadly East Village explosion
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
Rafael Nadal wins U.S. Open for his 19th Grand Slam championship
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
More TOP STORIES News