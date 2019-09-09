Milltown building's roof partially collapses on Main Street

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The roof of a Milltown, New Jersey building partially collapsed, forcing the closure of a portion of Main Street.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The structure, which houses offices and apartments upstairs, was evacuated.
Several other buildings on the street were also evacuated as a precaution.
A portion of Main Street remained closed for the emergency response.
