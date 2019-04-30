Mini-school bus accident in Passaic

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bus carrying several children with special needs went off the road and onto a lawn in Passaic, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at McKinley and Pine Street shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Emergency teams were examining the children on the scene, although it did not appear there were any serious injuries.

