Mini school bus fire spreads to home in Canarsie

A school bus caught fire and spread to a home in Canarsie.

A school bus caught fire and spread to a home in Canarsie.

A school bus caught fire and spread to a home in Canarsie.

A school bus caught fire and spread to a home in Canarsie.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mini school bus parked at a home in Brooklyn caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened on East 93rd Street in Canarsie around 6:10 a.m.

As the fire burned out the bus it spread to a home.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dan Krauth has more on the investigation into lithium-ion battery farms.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.