Mini school bus fire spreads to home in Canarsie

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, September 5, 2024 10:47AM
A school bus caught fire and spread to a home in Canarsie.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mini school bus parked at a home in Brooklyn caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened on East 93rd Street in Canarsie around 6:10 a.m.

As the fire burned out the bus it spread to a home.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

