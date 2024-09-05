Mini school bus fire spreads to home in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mini school bus parked at a home in Brooklyn caught fire early Thursday morning.
It happened on East 93rd Street in Canarsie around 6:10 a.m.
As the fire burned out the bus it spread to a home.
Firefighters managed to put out the flames a short time later.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
