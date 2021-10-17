5-year-old pumpkin farmer to donate money earned to local church

Like his father, 5-year-old Emmitt Cox grows pumpkins.
The family grew so may gourds last year that they didn't know what to do with them all.
It was Cox who suggested they set up a roadside stand.
He earned $400 that was donated to Toys for Tots.
Unfortunately, Cox was sad to report that this year's harvest wasn't as bountiful.
"Some of the seeds did not grow -- not much rain," he said.
"He had mentioned his pumpkin money and I said if you want to donate some of it that's perfectly fine," Emmitt's mom Anna Cox said. "And right away he said, 'nope I'm going to donate it all.' If a 5-year-old can put others before himself, maybe we all can."
Emmitt Cox wants to donate the $100 earned from this year's crop to a local church.
He's enlisting the help of his younger brother to help harvest future pumpkins.
