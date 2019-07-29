Missile launcher found in Texas service member's carry-on: TSA

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- Federal officials say they've found a missile launcher in a man's luggage at the airport in Baltimore.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that the military grade weapon was located in the man's checked luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

TSA officers called airport police who found the man and detained him for questioning. The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and coming home from Kuwait. He said he wanted to keep the weapon as a souvenir.

The TSA said the missile launcher was "not a live device." But it was handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal.

The man lives in Jacksonville, Texas, which is about 115 miles east of Dallas. He was ultimately allowed to catch his flight home.

SEE MORE:
10 really weird things confiscated by TSA at airports
EMBED More News Videos

Weirdest things confiscated by TSA



Don't even THINK about trying to get on a flight with these
EMBED More News Videos

Items people thought they could get through TSA



Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
EMBED More News Videos

A Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompted a scare at Hobby Airport.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandairport newsbizarremilitarytsau.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver in custody
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Show More
School bus involved in head-on crash with pickup truck in NJ
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Bicyclist struck, killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
Impatient driver smashes two parked cars, takes off in Queens
More TOP STORIES News