Crime & Safety

Missing 11-year-old Bronx girl found safe

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have located an 11-year-old girl who left her Bronx home Tuesday morning on her way to school but never arrived at her destination.

Arilee Garcia Conde had last been seen inside her Summit Avenue home in the Highbridge section around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said that she had been found safe early Thursday afternoon, but further details were not disclosed.

She had no history of running away and was said to be in good physical and mental health.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhigh bridgebronxnew york citymissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: LI man stabbed parents, killing mom, after losing job
AccuWeather Alert: Spring soaker for Thursday
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case
Meghan McCain responds to President Trump
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Woman walking on NYC street randomly sucker punched in head
Show More
Preschoolers allegedly forced to stand naked in closet
3 charged in NJ drug mill linked to dozens of overdoses, deaths
Exclusive: Man describes being stabbed in terrifying attack
Still no winner: Powerball jackpot surges to $625 million
Study: Extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
More TOP STORIES News