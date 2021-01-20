Missing 11-year-old New Jersey girl found safe, healthy

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- Police in Ramapo said they have found the 11-year-old girl who had gone missing in New Jersey.
Authorities say she was found safe and healthy.
On Wednesday at around 10 a.m., Swann Barrett had left her home on Buena Vista Ave. in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo.
Police say she left on her own.
