Missing 13-year-old with autism found on Long Island

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island who were searching for a missing teenager with autism who was thought to be in danger said the teen has been found.

Areston Huerta-Lopez, 13, was reported missing early Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at his father's workplace on 14 South Street around 11 a.m.

Huerta-Lopez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve T-shirt with black and red stripes, dark sweatpants and olive green Adidas shoes.

The teen suffers form a cognitive disorder and speaks both English and Spanish.

He had no known destination, but apparently likes trains, planes, electronics and convenient stores.

The circumstances surrounding where Huerta-Lopez was found were not yet known.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
great necknassau countyautismlong island newsmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
Coronavirus Updates: NY region progresses, NJ opening water parks
Macy's 4th of July fireworks to go off, but with changes
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Targeted COVID-19 closures could reduce unemployment in NYC
Overcrowding at Jersey Shore bar causing health concerns
Show More
Father, son assaulted after chasing 4 men who broke into car
$65 million made available for child care providers in NY
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
These are the COVID-19 symptoms to know
Bill Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case
More TOP STORIES News