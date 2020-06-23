Missing 13-year-old with autism found on Long Island

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island who were searching for a missing teenager with autism who was thought to be in danger said the teen has been found.Areston Huerta-Lopez, 13, was reported missing early Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at his father's workplace on 14 South Street around 11 a.m.Huerta-Lopez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a long sleeve T-shirt with black and red stripes, dark sweatpants and olive green Adidas shoes.The teen suffers form a cognitive disorder and speaks both English and Spanish.He had no known destination, but apparently likes trains, planes, electronics and convenient stores.The circumstances surrounding where Huerta-Lopez was found were not yet known.----------