Missing 14-year-old Queens girl with autism found safe

Missing 14-year-old Mishel Martinez is now found safe.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
A desperate search in Queens had a happy ending Tuesday after a missing teenage girl with autism was found safe.

Police say 14-year-old Mishel Martinez had last been seen Monday morning in front of her home in Corona.

At the time, she was wearing a light black jacket, black jeans, a black shirt and multi-colored sneakers.

Authorities have not released details on where or how she was found.

