A generic image of a black 2014 Nissan Altima, which was the type of vehicle driven by missing man Joshua Thiede.

Police believe the disappearance of an Uber driver, who was missing for a week before he was found, was not criminal in nature.A frantic search was underway in California for a 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver who disappeared.Friends of Joshua Thiede report that he has been found and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His exact condition was not yet released.Thiede had been missing after he was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, February 11, on Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit.Thiede had not been seen or heard from since, and his family was concerned for his safety, according to authorities.His mother, Janet Thiede, tweeted out Saturday that according to her family usage cellphone plan, her son or someone using his phone called 911 on Feb. 12 and then hung up."This doesn't feel right. Honestly, it didn't really feel real to me until after the news stations started calling," friend Yokeena Jamar said. "The 911 phone call was made on Monday at 2:30 p.m. We're not sure why he made that phone call. There was no transcript of that phone call because they did not record it. It was a hang-up call."Other friends said Thiede was working on a shoe line that would benefit the homeless and he would never just disappear.Jamar said Thiede would tell at least his sisters or his mother that he would be going somewhere.His phone's last pings were in two locations in a Pico-Union neighborhood, not far from where he was last seen. But since then, his phone has either been turned off or died."The phone moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday night from another location in this area. So we're concerned that maybe some foul play is involved," Jamar said.A spokesperson for Uber said they were aware of the situation and were working with the LAPD.It's not yet known why he was missing or how he was found, only that he was found. His family and friends are expected to release a statement later Tuesday.----------