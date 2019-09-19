Baby reported missing on Long Island found safe, father not yet located

By Eyewitness News
DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A six-month old baby taken by his father without permission in Suffolk County Wednesday has been found safe, police say.

Suffolk County Police had issued an Amber Alert, saying Bryan Quinteros took the baby, Daniel Quinteros, after a physical altercation with the child's mother at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park and threatened not to bring him back.

An acquaintance brought the baby to his mother's house.

Police say the father has not yet been located.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, is described as Hispanic and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2019 Honda Civic with New York license plate number JEZ-1680.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Bryan Quinteros is asked to call 911, First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
