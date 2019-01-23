Missing Boston woman Olivia Ambrose found alive, man charged with kidnapping

BOSTON --
A man charged with kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in Boston has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Victor Pena sobbed during his court appearance Wednesday and will be held without bail. The 38-year-old was arrested Tuesday after police found Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment.

Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy's bar around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said surveillance footage captured the man holding Ambrose later that night, and it was clear "she did not go along willingly."

Court documents say that when police entered Pena's apartment, Ambrose was crying and had a "horrified look on her face."

Gross said Ambrose appeared to be in good health.

A lawyer for Pena said it's too early to comment.

