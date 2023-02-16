11-year-old boy missing after leaving school in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Manhattan after not coming home from school Wednesday.

The NYPD put out a photo of Romeo Thomas, who was last seen leaving the Future Leaders Institute in Harlem around 3:10 p.m.

His family said he still hasn't returned home.

Thomas is described as 5'0'' tall, 100 pounds with dark hair.

He was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a light blue hoodie.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.