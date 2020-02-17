Missing Bronx woman with Alzheimer's disease found dead

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from her home in the Bronx since Saturday was found dead.Officials put out a Silver Alert after Genoveva Madera went missing and her family worried she may be in need of medical attention.She was last seen at Walton Avenue and East 176th Street in the Bronx just before 8 p.m. Saturday.Officials said her body was discovered in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say her death does not appear to be suspicious, but the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.----------