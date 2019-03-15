Missing Westchester teen with autism found safe at Staten Island Ferry Terminal

By Eyewitness News
BRONXVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County teenager with autism who disappeared Thursday night has been found safe.

Seventeen-year-old Mel Harris, who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the Bronxville Public Library, was located at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and to be reunited with family.

The teen was with an adult when he vanished.

It is unclear how he made his way to the ferry terminal.

