Missing Westchester teen with autism found safe at Staten Island Ferry Terminal

BRONXVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County teenager with autism who disappeared Thursday night has been found safe.Seventeen-year-old Mel Harris, who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the Bronxville Public Library, was located at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan.He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and to be reunited with family.The teen was with an adult when he vanished.It is unclear how he made his way to the ferry terminal.----------