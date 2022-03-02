missing children

LIVE: Adoptive parents of missing California City boys Orson and Orrin West charged with murder

According to police, Trezell and Jacqueline West were both arrested Tuesday evening in Bakersfield.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kern County DA provides update on investigation of 2 missing boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -- The adoptive parents of two young California City boys who have been missing for more than year have been charged with murder.

According to police, Trezell and Jacqueline West were both arrested Tuesday evening in Bakersfield. They were charged with second degree murder and also facing child cruelty charges, according to Kern County Superior Court.

RELATED: Search continues for missing California toddlers who disappeared days before Christmas

The couple are the adoptive parents of Orrin West and his younger brother Orson. They were reported missing by the parents.

The two claim the brothers disappeared from their home's backyard on Dec. 21, 2020.

Orrin was 4 and Orson was 3 at the time they vanished.

Since their disappearance, police have undergone multiple massive searches with the help of the community.

"We deserve to know what happened to those babies," said a California City resident months after the boys went missing.

According to authorities, the parents are being held at the Central Receiving Facility on Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamysterymurdermissing boymissing childrenadoptionu.s. & worldparents chargedinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
Child missing for 2 years found under stairs in New York home
14-year-old left family's NYC apartment and never returned home
Missing NJ mom, 2 young kids found safe, won't be returning home
TOP STORIES
Feces attack suspect released without bail, rearrested in hate crime
NYC Schools Chancellor Banks unveils 4 pillars for 'new normal'
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
Civil rights leaders rally behind NJ teen in viral mall fight video
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
Show More
AccuWeather: Best bet
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
'It's amazing': Ukrainians fleeing war reunite with loved ones in US
Ukrainian grandmother 'ready to fight' as Russians move closer to Kyiv
More TOP STORIES News