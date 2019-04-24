missing boy

Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew Freund: Body of 5-year-old found in Woodstock, sources say

Police were seen at the Crystal Lake home of missing 5-year-old boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund, including a small mattress and a shovel.

By Alexis McAdams and Jesse Kirsch
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- The body of missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund has been found in Woodstock, law enforcement sources tell ABC7.

Authorities were seen searching a rural area off Dean Street and 176th Street in Woodstock. Police have spoken with neighbors in the area to check if they had seen anything suspicious.

WATCH: Evidence collected from Crystal Lake home of missing boy
The mother of missing Crystal Lake 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund is inside the Crystal Lake police station, sources told ABC7 Wednesday morning.



"It's still kind of really unbelievable," said neighbor Patrick DeFrancisco. "When it happens to a child, it kind of hits home and it gets you right at the heart."

Police were seen removing items from boy's home in Crystal Lake. The items included a small mattress and a shovel and were brought to the Crystal Lake police station.

Meanwhile, sources told ABC7 the boy's mother was inside police station for several hours. Joann Cunningham's attorney was seen leaving the police station and had no comment. The McHenry County state's attorney was also seen leaving the police station and said new information would be released Wednesday.

Police were seen removing a small mattres and a shovel from the home of missing 5-year-old AJ Freund.



Crystal Lake police said that they will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m.. Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since his family said he was last seen last Wednesday night.

WATCH: Authorities search rural area in Woodstock
Chopper 7HD flew over the scene of a search effort in Woodstock, Illinois, to find 5-year-old AJ Freund, who has been missing from north suburban Crystal Lake for nearly a week.



On Tuesday, Crystal Lake police said officers have been called to the home 17 times since the child was born five years ago. The Crystal Lake Police Department released reports detailing what they call "unacceptable" living conditions along with alleged drug abuse and concerns the Department of Children and Family Services had for the children's welfare.

DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year

Crystal Lake police have released the 911 call made by Andrew "AJ" Freund's father to report the 5-year-old boy missing.



Police also released the family's first 911 call that sent local, state and federal authorities on a massive search for AJ Freund.
911 Dispatcher: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed."
911 Dispatcher: "Do you know where he might have went?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats."

"I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for AJ Freund
TIMELINE: Here's what we know so far about the search for Andrew "AJ" Freund, a missing 5-year-old boy from Crystal Lake.



Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
