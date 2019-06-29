Missing girl: Bronx 13-year-old last seen going to school

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen going to school.
Nelyolints Mercedes-Vargas was last seen by her mother Thursday morning on East 195th Street.
Officials with the NYPD say the teenager has a "fantastic" relationship with her family and there is no reason to think she ran away.
She is described as approximately 4 feet 9 inches with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, dark blue spandex shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
