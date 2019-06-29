Missing girl: Bronx 13-year-old last seen going to school

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen going to school.

Nelyolints Mercedes-Vargas was last seen by her mother Thursday morning on East 195th Street.

Officials with the NYPD say the teenager has a "fantastic" relationship with her family and there is no reason to think she ran away.

She is described as approximately 4 feet 9 inches with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, dark blue spandex shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordham heightsbronxnew york citymissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
Gaga joins thousands marking 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
3 people shot in Brownsville; unclear what led up to shooting
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Show More
Fatal Bronx school stabbing trial begins with emotional day
Husband of missing CT mom wants charges dropped against girlfriend
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
More TOP STORIES News