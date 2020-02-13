Missing SC girl Faye Swetlik found dead 4 days after disappearance; man's body found in same neighborhood

CAYCE, S.C. -- The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik of South Carolina was found Thursday.

Investigators said the young girl's death is being treated as a homicide and no arrest have been made. Investigators also did not say if they have identified any suspect or person of interest in her death.

"This is a fluid situation, and we're working diligently on it," Cayce Director of Public Safety Byron Snelgrove said.

During the search, investigators found the body of a man in the neighborhood. A new investigation is underway for that case, and Snelgrove did not say if the two deaths were connected.

However, Snelgrove did say investigators believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

This case began Monday afternoon. Swetlik was seen on surveillance video getting off her school bus like normal.

But then, suddenly, she was gone.

Investigators released an image Wednesday showing two vehicles known to be in the area where Faye was last seen, Cayce Public Safety Department said tips helped them identify and locate the people in one of the vehicles.

Investigators questioned the occupants of the SUV, but did not release any specifics from what they learned. Officers did say they still need help identifying the people in the car.

Faye Swetlik, the first grade student out of Cayce, South Carolina who vanished after getting off her school bus Monday, remains missing for the fourth day--and still no Amber Aler



Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department confirmed Thursday morning that investigators had towed vehicles away to be searched as part of the case. In addition, the home where Faye lives with her mother has been searched multiple times.
"We are leaving no stone unturned."

Surveillance cameras captured what is believed to be the last images of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus in Cayce, South Carolina, a city just south of Columbia, while wearing a black t-shirt with the word "peace" written on it.
Faye's mysterious disappearance garnered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations going door-to-door and scouring any source for possible leads in the case.

SEE ALSO | 'I want my baby back': Family prays for return of missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik

An Amber Alert was never issued for the young girl because investigators had no evidence to say Faye was kidnapped.

RELATED | I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts
I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts

