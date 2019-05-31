NEW CANAAN, Connecticut -- Traces of blood have been found in the home that a mother of five was renting before she went missing one week ago, according to a new report.
When investigators made the discovery inside Jennifer Dulos' residence, sources told the Hartford Courant, it "appears the scene had been cleaned." Police could not confirm the story to ABC News since it is an active investigation.
The case is now reportedly being treated as a homicide, according to ABC News.
Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in their wealthy suburb. The vehicle was later found without Jennifer inside.
She had been renting a home in New Canaan, Connecticut and was in the midst of a bitter 2-year custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
"I am terrified for my family's safety," Jennifer said in the court papers. "Especially since discovering the gun, as my husband has a history of controlling, volatile, and delusional behavior."
Fotis told police that he and his wife only had "quiet" arguments. He denied any threatening behavior.
After Jennifer's disappearance, Fotis asked a judge to intervene, saying the children had been taken to a relative's apartment that was protected by an armed guard.
Police have not yet named any suspects. Fotis and his attorney did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
On Thursday night, the community held a prayer vigil after another day of desperate searching. New York State Police and Connecticut State Police have both been involved in the search.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search intensifies for missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos
Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Dulos on May 24 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.
ABC News contributed to this report.
Case of missing Connecticut mom of 5 now being treated as homicide as traces of blood found, according to reports
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More