Missing Rockland County teen found dead in state park

CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) -- A missing teenager has been found dead after more than 100 volunteers joined search efforts to find him.

Peter Ereifej, 18, was reported missing by his mother on Friday.

The Clarkstown Police Department and the New York State Park Police Department started searching the Rockland Lake State Park area for Ereifej. They were joined by the dozens of volunteers from Active International -- the same company where the teen's mother works.

Police said Monday that Ereifej's body was later found at Hook Mountain State Park.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

