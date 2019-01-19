CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --UPDATE: Peeble's family said he was found safe.
A family is desperate to find a Brooklyn man with autism before Monday's frigid cold poses serious danger.
Police said 51-year-old John Peeble, of Canarsie, was last seen leaving his house on East 83rd Street at approximately 7:00 p.m. last Monday.
He's described as a bald black man with brown eyes who's 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, white shoes and a gray cap.
Peeble's family said he has an extreme form of autism and is partially blind.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.