Missing non-verbal teenager with autism found safe in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A non-verbal teenager with autism who went missing in Manhattan Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to police.Stephon Hudson, 14, had last been seen around 6 a.m. walking northbound on Central Park West near 100th Street on the Upper West Side.Authorities did not release further detail on where or how he was found, but they said Thursday that he was safe and in good health.----------