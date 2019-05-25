Missing student with autism found safe, police say

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a student with autism who had gone missing has been found safe.
Police say Junior Parker, 21, was last seen leaving Stuyvesant High School in Battery Park City on Friday morning and fleeing southbound on the West Side Highway.
Parker, who lives in the Bronx is part of a special needs program that is held at the school.
